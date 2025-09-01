Pediatrician emphasizes the importance of proper hydration in children as they return to school

With the return to the classrooms by students across the country, a pediatrician in the Ministry of Health has urged parents to prioritize water as their children’s main source of hydration.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Shari-Ann Davis-Andrews emphasized that proper hydration plays a critical role in children’s memory, energy levels, and overall brain function, making it especially important as the new school year begins.

She noted that while children commonly consume sugary beverages, they offer limited nutritional value and may contribute to long-term health concerns such as obesity and dental problems.

Dr. Davis-Andrews encouraged both parents and schools to promote water as the preferred beverage, emphasizing its role in maintaining hydration throughout the school day.

