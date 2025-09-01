Vincentian Farmers could soon benefit from new Tomato variety through CARDI

Farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines could soon benefit from new, high-yielding, drought-resistant tomato varieties, introduced by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

Senior Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Koromo Browne, told the API following the vegetable field trials, the seeds will be affordable and offer strong profit potential, especially as openpollinated varieties.

Local CARDI Representative Donowa Jackson explained that the tomato seeds come with the goal of keeping costs low, making them more accessible to Vincentian farmers.

He explained that the initiative forms part of CARDI’s wider effort to introduce climate-resilient, high-yield crops locally and across the region.

