CARDTP SVG launches Cybersecurity and Cybercrime campaign

Project Coordinator of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project SVG, Winston George has underscored the need to establish a robust data protection and cybercrime legal framework to protect citizens.

George said the Cyber security and Cybercrime campaign forms part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, in partnership with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States .

He said the initiative represents a coordinated effort to enhance digital resilience throughout the region

George also emphasized the campaign’s multi-faceted approach.

There were also remarks from representatives from the OECS and CARICOM IMPACS.

