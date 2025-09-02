Government exploring ways to address increasing demand for land throughout SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is looking at ways to address the increasing demand for land throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among a range of issues addressed by the Prime Minster, during a Community Consultation held at the Pamelus Burke Primary School yesterday.

The Prime Minister said given the scarcity of land, the Government will begin the construction of duplexes and Apartment buildings.

The Community Consultation was held to provide an update on the Byera Health Centre Smart Upgrade Project.

