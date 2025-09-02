SVG records best ever CSEC results in the history of the examinations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its best ever CSEC results in the history of the examinations.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King, who commended the students on their impressive performances on Radio yesterday.

Minister King said this year, the overall CSEC performance reached a record-breaking 79.11 per cent.

He said the schools did exceptionally well including the Canouan Secondary School, which has an impressive 85.25 percent passes.

The preliminary results released by the Ministry of Education yesterday indicates that the St. Vincent Girls’ High School placed first with an overall pass rate of 98.92 per cent, the St. Vincent Grammar School with 94.86 per cent was second, while the St. Martin’s Secondary was third with 90.13 per cent and the Joseph’s Convent Kingstown fourth with an 88.19 per cent pass rate and the newly established Canouan Secondary School, an impressive 85.25 per cent.

