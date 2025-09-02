Tourism Minister restates Government’s committment to providing a home for the Creative Arts

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James has restated the Government’s commitment to providing a home for the Creative Arts.

Minister James says a location for the centre has already been identified.

This, he says is all part of continued efforts to create opportunities and exposure for creatives.

Minister James also indicated that work is ongoing on the Cultural and Artistic Hubs.

The Minister also commended the local delegation for their participation at CARIFESTA 15, which culminated in Barbados on the weekend.

