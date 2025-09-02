Government invests $2M to strengthen cybersecurity and combat cybercrime

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to place major emphasis on effectively tackling the emergence of cyber crimes.

This, from Minister of Finance and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves as he addressed the launch of the Cyber security and Cybercrime Public Awareness Campaign this morning.

The Finance Minister said the Government is investing two million US dollars to address cyber security issues.

Minister Gonsalves emphasized the importance of building resilience against cybercrime.

