Keys to Port Modernization Project buildings to be handed over today

The keys for the Buildings on the Port Modernization Project will be handed over at an official ceremony today at the site of the Modern Port in Kingstown.

The ceremony will be held at 1:30 this afternoon, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The Port Modernization Project is funded by the Caribbean Development Fund and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Project will facilitate improved efficiency in the provision of cargo port services, enhanced environmental sustainability and climate resilience of the Kingstown Port.

