Tourism Minister announces four future hotel development projects worth $2B

Four major Hotel Developments are in the pipeline for St. Vincent and the Grenadines including the Cumberland Bay Resort and Marina.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James made the announcement during his address at the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Conference yesterday.

The Minister said the project will bring significant benefits to the people of North Leeward.

The Tourism Minister said close to two billion dollars will be invested in the project, which will provide major opportunities for employment

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, delivering an address at a Tourism Industry Stakeholders Conference yesterday.

It was held under the theme “Strength in Unity – Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience”.

The other hotel developments are the Peters Hope Development Resort Project; the Beaches St. Vincent Hotel Project and a new Development in Palm Island.

