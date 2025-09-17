PM says Modern Kingstown Port is being built to highest international standards

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said work on the Port Modernization Project was designed and carried out to the highest standards and quality, making it one of the best Ports anywhere in the Eastern Caribbean.

He made this statement during an official ceremony held yesterday for the handing over of keys for the buildings on the Port Modernization Project, at its site in Kingstown.

The Port Modernization Project is funded by the Caribbean Development Fund and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines .

Prime Minister Gonsalves said work on the project was carried out by Aecon Construction which is an international level contractor and given the go ahead by the Caribbean Development Bank, as it met all the relevant criteria.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the work on the project was overseen by capable Vincentian professionals in their respective fields to ensure everything was done to the highest quality.

The project will be fully operational by October 25th of this year.

