Construction Company hands over Modern Kingstown Port buildings ahead of schedule

Tam Smith from Aecon Construction Company said the keys for the Port Modernization buildings were handed over six weeks ahead of schedule.

He made this statement during yesterday’s official ceremony held for the handing over of keys for the Buildings on the Port Modernization Project at the site of the Modern Port in Kingstown.

Smith commended all stakeholders who were involved in the project for working assiduously to ensure that the project was completed ahead of schedule. He thanked the Government for a smooth working relationship.

Smith said his team feels a great sense of satisfaction with the work which has been completed on the project.

