Former GHS Headmistress remembered for lifelong service

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described the late Joye Browne as an exceptional educator who gave her life to the service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

The funeral for the late Joye Browne, respected educator and former principal of the Girls’ High School, is taking place today.

Browne leaves behind a legacy of excellence in education and service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She is remembered for her pivotal role in shaping young minds during her tenure at both the Girls’ High School and the St. Vincent Grammar School.

Beyond her contributions to education, Browne was an active figure in national and community life.

Browne served in various leadership roles, championing initiatives in youth development, women’s empowerment, and community service.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the late Joye Browne as someone who has served the country well.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related