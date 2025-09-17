Tourism Minister says SVG’s Yachting sector is rebounding strongly after Hurricane Beryl

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said the Yachting sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to rebound following the passage of Hurricane Beryl last year.

He made this statement during his keynote address at the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Conference yesterday which was held under the theme “Strength in Unity – Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience”.

Minister James said the hosting of the country’s Sailing Week following the Hurricane, played an integral role in the rebound of the yachting sector.

Minister James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has so far received thirty-six percent of all the yachting passengers coming to the Eastern Caribbean for the year 2025.

He noted that the country continues to lead the rest of the Eastern Caribbean in the Yachting sector.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, speaking at the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Conference yesterday.

