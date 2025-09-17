The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society will host a two day symposium on Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI), with a unique focus on amplifying the voices of men in these critical conversations.

According to a release, the Symposium is set for September 25–26 at Frenches House, organized in collaboration with the French Red Cross through the Regional Intervention Platform of the Americas-Caribbean (PIRAC).

The initiative aims to emphasize the role of men as key partners in achieving gender equality and fostering safe, inclusive communities.

Organizers say engaging men in PGI discussions ensures shared responsibility in preventing violence, discrimination, and exploitation.

The symposium will also explore aspects of this country’s legal and policy frameworks around protection and inclusion.

The SVG Red Cross says this symposium represents a significant step in advancing local dialogue and policies that promote equality, safety, and dignity for all.

