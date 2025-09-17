World Pediatrics said it expects both the orthopedics mission and upper extremities mission recently held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to play an integral role in the holistic development of the children who received medical care from its teams.

Both missions were held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital from September 7th to the 12th.

Team Leader of the General Orthopedics Medical Mission, Dr. Eric Gordon said his team was able to see many patients and conduct about thirty hours of surgeries.

He said the work which his team did is expected to go a long way in ensuring the comfort of their patients, throughout their lives.

Meanwhile …..Team Leader of the Upper Extremities Mission, Dr. Lindley Wall said they had the opportunity to help many children during the just concluded mission.

She said they were able to improve the function in the hands of many children and that’s very rewarding.

