Government to embark on redevelopment of Old Kingstown Port following opening of Modern Port

The government will embark on a major developmental project for the area that now holds port Kingstown, after the present services are officially moved to the Modern Port’s new location.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government is already in discussions with a global entity, to develop two more two cruise ship berths along with shops, at the current site of the Kingstown Port.

The Prime Minister said he is hoping that the private sector will establish a Boutique Hotel in the area that houses the old Kingstown Port.

He said the Government will also be establishing the Cultural Artistic Centre in the same area, as it continues to expand city services all the way to Arnos Vale, with a number of other developments already taking place there.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related