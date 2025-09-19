Inland Revenue Department to enforce measures for noncompliant taxpayers

Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey, says the department is seeing a decline in compliance rates regarding property tax.

He warns that on the 1st of October, a sustained, robust, and widespread enforcement programme is being launched to raise compliance levels and recover outstanding taxes.

Pompey urges all property owners to settle their arrears voluntarily and take advantage of existing payment plans, before the enforcement drive begins.

According to Pompey, for the first time, the department will be placing liens on properties, starting with high-value delinquents.

He says other enforcement actions will include garnishing salaries and bank accounts, as well as seizing assets in cases of continued nonpayment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related