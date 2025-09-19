GYVE Project hands over equipment to first group of Youth Community Volunteers

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has said that the GYVE programme is about cultivating a spirit of volunteerism and community connectivity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves was speaking at the official equipment handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room on Tuesday, where the first five community-based youth groups received resources to help bring their volunteer projects to life.

He noted that while many people in the region, as well as locally, can identify problems in their communities, few take action, a trend he says the programme aims to change.

Gonsalves praised the first group of GYVE participants as examples of how young people can lead the way in driving positive change.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related