Health Ministry urges use of protection from the Sun as excessively hot conditions persist

As extreme heat conditions continue, Vincentians are being reminded that Sun Screen can help to protect them.

This, from Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Donnette Cadogan, who says the weather continues to be extremely hot.

She says some people think dark skin does not need additional protection, but sun screens can help a lot to reduce the effects of the heat.

Cadogan is also appealing to the public to wear light clothing and hats to ensure that they avoid heat related illnesses

She also calls for additional attention to be paid to babies, the elderly and other vulnerable groups to ensure that they remain hydrated during the excessive heat.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related