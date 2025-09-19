Transport and Works Minister says Sandy Bay Sea Defence Project progressing very well

Work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defence project is said to be progressing very well.That’s according to Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel.

He said this work forms part of ongoing projects across the country, under the Government’s National Disaster Management (NDM) – Disaster Risk Reduction & Climate Change Adaptation project.

Minister Daniel said the first phase of work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defence project has been completed and the second phase is about eighty-five percent finished.

He said works are in the early stages on the third phase of the project.

Minister Daniel said residents of Sandy Bay are looking forward to the completion of the Sandy Bay Sea Defence project which will ensure that there is no further erosion of land in the community, by the sea.

The Government of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to 25.9 million US dollars, towards the cost of the National Disaster Management (NDM) – Disaster Risk Reduction & Climate Change Adaptation Project.

