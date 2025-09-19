World Pediatrics team lead urges Vincentians to prioritize their health and wellness

Vincentians have been encouraged to work closely with their health professionals to ensure they are in general optimal health.

This, from Team Leader of the just-concluded World Pediatrics General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Eric Gordon.

Dr. Gordon said they continue to observe a trend in the United States as well as in the Caribbean, where more people are suffering from obesity and falling ill to related diseases.

He encouraged Vincentians to work with their physicians to set up healthy diet plans and stay active through regular exercise.

