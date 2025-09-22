Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said some changes will soon be made to the functions of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said a Bill for the restructuring of the Port Authority will be taken to Parliament next week.

The Prime Minister said with this new legislation, the role of the Port Authority will be to regulate all ports in the country.

The next Meeting of Parliament will be held on Monday September 29, beginning at 10am.

