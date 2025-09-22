The Government will be rolling out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy in its next term of office.

So says Minister of Finance and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.

The Minister says Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a reality that St Vincent and the Grenadines has to grapple with and it must be talked about, studied and dealt with.

Minister Gonsalves says the Government will expose young people to Artificial Intelligence (AI) training going forward.

