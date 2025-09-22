Frontline Clinical staff attending Clinical Management of Rape & STI Workshop

At least 20 of this country’s frontline clinical staff from the Ministry of Health, are attending a five day workshop on Clinical Management of Rape & Sexually Transmitted Infections.

The training workshop is funded by Global Affairs Canada as part of the Build Back Equal Project.

The five day workshop consists of two main modules. Three days of training on the Clinical Management of Rape and two days on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Management.

Delivering remarks at the Opening Ceremony, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan underscored the importance of the training workshop.

Dr. Duncan also urged the team to actively participate in the deliberations.

Meanwhile … Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan restated the Ministry’s commitment to providing quality care to patients.

