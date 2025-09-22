Inland Revenue Department clamping down on non-compliant Tax Payers

The Inland Revenue Department is stepping up its efforts to clamp down on tax non-compliance, with a particular focus on property taxes.

Comptroller Kelvin Pompey says the department has strengthened its enforcement and intelligence-gathering systems and is now better equipped to address cases of non-payment.

Pompey says the department is fairly satisfied with compliance in other tax areas; however, he notes that some individuals continue to collect VAT without making timely payments.

The Comptroller remains optimistic that the renewed focus on enforcement will encourage greater compliance across the board.

The Deadline for outstanding tax payments is September 30.

Persons and businesses with outstanding payments, including motor vehicle and property taxes and liquor licenses, should settle early or contact the Department.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related