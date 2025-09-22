Renewed hope for local dasheen exports following month post-harvest trial

There’s renewed hope for local dasheen exports as a month-long post-harvest treatment trial has yielded promising results.

Speaking to the API, Local CARDI representative, Donowa Jackson says the successful experiment opens the door to re-entering the UK market.

With the trial now complete, Jackson confirmed that a pilot shipment will soon be sent to the United Kingdom using the most effective treatment identified.

The trial, which tested 13 different post-harvest treatments, comes in response to a ban on the use of Riddle Mill, previously the go-to method for preparing dasheen for export.

