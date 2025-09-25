CDC to host Vincy Mas 2025 Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony this Sunday

The Carnival Development Committee (CDC) will host the Vincy Mas 2025 Awards this coming Sunday, September 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Victoria Park. The event will bring the curtain down on what organizers have hailed as one of the most vibrant editions of the festival in recent years.

It will recognize and reward the outstanding performances and contributors across various segments of this year’s carnival, including calypso, soca, mas, pan, and pageantry.

Stakeholders, sponsors, artistes, and the public are invited to attend what is expected to be a celebration of creativity, culture, and community spirit.

CDC officials say the awards ceremony serves not only to honour excellence in Vincy Mas 2025, but also to reflect on the festival’s continued growth and global appeal.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related