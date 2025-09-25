Director of Libraries urges businesses to Invest in workplace literacy initiatives
Director of Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Michelle King Campbell, has urged businesses to invest in workplace literacy programmes.
In a passionate appeal during a recent interview, Campbell called on government officials, educators, and community leaders to work collectively in building a literate society, where no one is left behind.
She described national literacy as a cornerstone of progress, equality, and opportunity, and warned that the country cannot afford complacency in the face of growing educational gaps.