National Society for Persons with Disabilities calls on Vincentians living disabilities advocate for change

Vice President of the National Society for Persons with Disabilities, Terrance Davis, has called on Vincentians living with disabilities to be bold in demanding the change they need.

In an interview with NBC News, Davis urged persons with disabilities to advocate for legislation, visibility, and opportunities that reflect their realities, insisting that they are best positioned to define and pursue their own path to a positive, independent life.

He also pushed back against lingering stereotypes, saying that too many people still believe that persons with disabilities cannot support themselves, or live fulfilling lives.

