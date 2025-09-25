Minister Prince says Government’s focus is on transforming the Health system of SVG

Transforming the health system is at the heart of the government’s agenda, says Health Minister St. Clair Prince, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially launches its first-ever National Cervical Cancer Elimination Project.

The initiative will roll out HPV testing, vaccination, and treatment in four pilot districts through the public health system, targeting women across the country.

Minister Prince says the government is committed to empowering women and families through preventative care, and commended health workers for advancing the initiative, despite their already demanding workload.

He also highlights ongoing efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of syphilis.

