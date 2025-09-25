The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College held a recognition ceremony yesterday for students who participated in the Centre for General and Continuing Education.

More than thirty students were presented with certificates during a ceremony held under the theme “Pathway to Possibilities – Creating Opportunities and Shaping Bright Futures”.

Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Dr. Karen Thomas commended the students for successfully completing various courses.

Acting Head of the Centre for General and Continuing Education, Denisha Hector-Quashie said the centre created new possibilities for the Vincentian community.

Minister of Education, Curtis King restated the Government’s commitment to the education of citizens.

