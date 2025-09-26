Police Officers sensitized about Prostate Cancer at Men’s Health Symposium

Officers from the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force were sensitized about Prostate Cancer during a Men’s Health Symposium hosted at the Old Montrose Police Lecture Hall on Wednesday.

The symposium was a joint initiative between the Police Force and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association (SVGMA) and formed part of national activities to observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

A team of medical professionals from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, led by Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy facilitated the session.

The team also included Dr’s. Rohan Deshong, Naja Peters, Mark

Cumberbatch and Realyn Burke, who brought a wealth of expert knowledge to the officers.

During the highly interactive and engaging event, Dr. Deshong delivered a presentation on men’s general health, highlighting the importance of routine check-ups, diet, exercise, and early detection in the prevention of chronic illnesses.

Dr. Cumberbatch followed with a detailed discussion on prostate cancer – covering its causes, symptoms, different types, treatment options, and the crucial role of early screening.

Dr. Ellis-Davy, commended the Police Force for prioritizing the health of its officers.

Following the session, the medical team conducted a series of on-site health checks for participating officers, including blood sugar testing, blood pressure monitoring, and the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which is vital for detecting early signs of prostate cancer.

