SVG Medical Association hosts Health Fair

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association, Dr. Najah Peters, is encouraging men across the country to take advantage of a health fair being hosted by the Ministry of Health today at the Old Treasury Building lot in Kingstown.

Dr. Peters said the event presents a valuable opportunity for men to access free health screenings and vital information about their well-being.

She stressed the importance of early detection and preventative care, and is calling on both men and women to attend.

In a continued push to promote national health awareness, Dr Peters added that the Medical Association aims to maintain a stronger year-round presence, not just during October, which is recognized for breast cancer and prostate health awareness.

Today’s health fair is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote preventative healthcare and healthier lifestyles among Vincentians.

