The Department of Tourism will join the rest of the world in celebrating World Tourism Day tomorrow, under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”.

And, to coincide with the day, the Ministry of Tourism will today launch a joint initiative of the various arms of the Ministry to accelerate the sustainable transformation thrust.

The launch will be held at the Botanical Gardens from one this afternoon.

In keeping with the theme, the Department of Tourism will highlight various sustainable tourism initiatives by tourism stakeholders in both the public and private sectors throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

World Tourism Day will be recognized all across the globe, and the UNWTO’s celebrations will take place in Melaka, Malaysia, a city renowned for its rich history, diverse culture, and commitment to sustainable growth.

