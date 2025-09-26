PSU appeals to workers across the public sector to support the Union
The Women’s Chair of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union, Anastasia Wickham Caesar, is calling on workers across the public sector to unite and actively support the union.
In a recent interview, she emphasized the union’s commitment to advocating for employees’ rights and well-being, urging everyone to join and collaborate with the union to strengthen their collective voice and secure better working conditions.