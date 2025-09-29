Sign Language Interpretation provided for the first time in Parliament

For the first time in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sign Language interpretation was provided for part of the morning’s sitting at the House of Assembly today.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rochelle Forde made the announcement at the start of today’s sitting.

She said this was being made possible in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilization, in recognition of International Sign Language Day, which was observed on September 23rd.

