Modern Kingstown Port to become fully operational in October

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne said the modern Port Project in Kingstown will become fully operational in October.

She made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament this morning.

Minister Browne said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority have already commenced preparations to have the modern Port Project become operational since the keys were handed over earlier this month.

Minister Browne also outlined what will be done to address the existing traffic flow to and from the new Port Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related