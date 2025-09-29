Prime Minister Gonsalves makes a call for the renaming of the Victoria Park

A call has been made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph for Victoria Park to be renamed.

He made this call during last evening’s Prize Giving and Award Ceremony for Vincy Mas 2025.

The Prime Minister said as the country continues on its own path of development, the name change of Victoria Park is important as the country looks forward to the future.

The Prime Minister said culture has a critical role to play in uplifting the nation as the country continues on its path of national development.

He also commended everyone who played a role in ensuring the success of Vincy Mas 2025.

