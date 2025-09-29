Vincentians urged to stay vigilant during the peak period of the 2025 Hurricane season

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to remain vigilant as the country is not yet out of the peak period of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

This appeal was made by Forecaster at the Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport, Gregory Cato, during an interview with NBC News.

Cato said within the months when hurricanes can form, there is a period of heightened activity known as the peak of the season, with September being the most active month.

He said while things have been quiet so far in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Hurricane season can be very unpredictable so people must remain prepared.

The Atlantic hurricane season traditionally runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related