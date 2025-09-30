With the full implementation of the CARICOM Free Movement regime set for October 1st, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is poised to enter a transformative phase in its regional engagement.

In today’s special report we hear more about the benefits of this landmark initiative, aimed at facilitating the hassle-free movement of CARICOM nationals across member states and the promises to reshape the economic, social, and Labour dynamics within the Caribbean.

Gailorn Browne has the story.

