The Immigration Restriction (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday, paving the way for the upcoming implementation of the CARICOM Free Movement regime on October 1st, 2025.

The revised framework is designed to align national immigration policies with regional commitments under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in presenting the legislation, stated that the amendment addresses immigration regulations concerning three distinct categories of states.

The Prime Minister said the Government is making genuine strides on the movement of people.

The Protocol on Contingent Rights of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy Bill was also passed in support of the free movement regime.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related