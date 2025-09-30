Parliament expected to meet next during the last week of October

The House of Assembly was adjourned yesterday and is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The announcement was made by Speaker of the House, Rochelle Forde, following the conclusion of the day’s proceedings.

During Monday’s sitting, Members of Parliament debated several key pieces of legislation and addressed a range of national issues, including updates on the Port Modernization Project and new immigration regulations.

The upcoming sitting in October is expected to continue deliberations on pending legislative matters and provide further updates on government initiatives.

