Government reaffirms commitment to citizens’ security amid Regional tensions

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has reiterated its firm commitment to the security, stability, and welfare of its citizens, even as geopolitical tensions continue to unfold in the wider region.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, noted that while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines does not publicly comment on the bilateral actions of other states, the government’s unwavering focus remains on protecting the interests of its people.

Minister Stephenson referenced Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves’ recent address at the United Nations General Assembly last Friday, in which he called for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace and urged ongoing dialogue between the United States and Venezuela.

