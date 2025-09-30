Government to tackle high risk behaviors in order to curb road fatalities

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, has announced in Parliament that the government is stepping up efforts to improve road safety by targeting high-risk behaviors on the nation’s roads.

The initiative, being carried out in collaboration with the Data Centre at the Questelles Police Station, will use data-driven strategies to guide enforcement and public education.

Minister Daniel also confirmed that national road safety awareness campaigns will continue, with a strong focus on educating citizens from an early age to reinforce responsible road use.

In providing the latest statistics, the Minister revealed that seven road fatalities have been recorded so far this year.

He also outlined figures from the past four years, highlighting the need for sustained action to reduce preventable loss of life.

