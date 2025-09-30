Greiggs Community Centre to be relocated after site was deemed unsafe

The government has confirmed plans to relocate the Greiggs Community Centre after geological assessments deemed the current site unsafe due to significant earth movement.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters announced that the Ministry is actively identifying more geologically stable land, reaffirming the government’s commitment to community safety and development.

She assured that the relocation will be a priority in the government’s next term.

