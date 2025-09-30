The National Commission for UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Culture within the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, has launched a national initiative aimed at strengthening local capacity to safeguard the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under the theme “Safeguarding the Past, Enriching the Future,” the initiative focuses on the preservation, awareness, and revitalization of traditional knowledge, skills, and cultural expressions that are integral to the Vincentian identity.

A series of nationwide events will be held from late September through November 2025, each highlighting key elements of intangible cultural heritage:

Official Launch – Kingstown, September 30

– Kingstown, September 30 Cake Dancing – Union Island, October 3

– Union Island, October 3 Boat Making – Bequia, October 10

– Bequia, October 10 Indigenous Herbs and Food – Windward, October 17

– Windward, October 17 Boom Drum – Kingstown, October 31

– Kingstown, October 31 The Quadrille & Moonlight Games – Kingstown, November 7

– Kingstown, November 7 Traditional Characters & Drums – North Leeward, November 14

– North Leeward, November 14 Calabash Art – South Leeward, November 21

The programme aims to promote community involvement in the protection of cultural traditions and supports national efforts to ensure that these practices are transmitted to future generations.

The official press conference, initially scheduled for September 30th, has been postponed, with a new date, to be confirmed.

Further updates will be provided through official government channels.

