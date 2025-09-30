Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has disclosed that discussions with Fisherfolk on a new piece of fisheries legislation have been successfully concluded.

The Minister was responding to a question in the House yesterday when he announced that the draft legislation is now with the Ministry of Legal Affairs and will be brought to Parliament once finalized.

Additionally, Minister Caesar commended the Fisheries Division for the technical work done to maintain the country’s ability to export fish to international markets, including the United States.

The Minister further expressed satisfaction with the consultations held, but noted that the passage of Hurricane Beryl did affect the original timeline.

Despite this, he explained that the Ministry remains committed to strengthening the fisheries sector and ensuring Fisherfolk have a voice in the legislative process.

