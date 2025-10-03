Latest News News & Sports 4.8 Magnitude earthquake rattles SVG Z Jack October 3, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook portions of the Lesser Antilles at 10:59 this morning. Geologist at the Soufriere Monitoring Unit Of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Leanka Henry explains. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/EARTHQUAKE-HENRY.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MS HANNAH MARCIA MITCHELL Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Cannabliss festival opens in with local and regional delegates focusing on Medicinal Cannabis Z Jack October 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Over 1,300 Laptops to be distributed to First-Year SVGCC students this week Z Jack October 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 2nd October,2025 Z Jack October 2, 2025