Over 150 delegates to tour Local Medicinal Cannabis Facilities

Over one hundred and fifty local and regional delegates will be part of a tour this Saturday, which will take them to a number of facilities involved in the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Chief Operating Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Terral Mapp said the tour forms part of the series of activities taking place for the second annual Cannabliss Festival.

Mapp said tomorrow’s tours will run from 10AM to 4PM.

Mapp said following the tours the Grand Reggae Concert will take place at the Victoria Park commencing at 8pm featuring local artistes, as well as international entertainers Beenie Man and Spragga Benz.

