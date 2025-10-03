Second Batch of SVG Community College Students receive laptops

Students of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the SVG Community College are now better equipped for their studies. This following, receipt of their new laptops today.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves, spoke at this morning’s handover ceremony saying the initiative forms part of the government’s broader vision to modernize the education system.

Minister Gonsalves also highlighted the government’s continued investment in expanding access to higher education, stressing that the laptop distribution is part of a broader national strategy to prepare students for the modern job market.

